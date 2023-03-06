Virginia Tech plays in ACC Tournament against the Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-20, 3-17 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 8-12 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-20, 3-17 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 8-12 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech Hokies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies’ record in ACC games is 8-12, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC action is 3-17. Notre Dame allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Basile is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Nate Laszewski is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Cormac Ryan is averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.