Virginia Tech Hokies and Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet in ACC Tournament

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-20, 3-17 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 8-12 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-20, 3-17 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 8-12 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -7; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Tech Hokies play in the ACC Tournament against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Hokies’ record in ACC play is 8-12, and their record is 10-1 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Fighting Irish’s record in ACC games is 3-17. Notre Dame has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Cattoor averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Grant Basile is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Trey Wertz is averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Fighting Irish. Nate Laszewski is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

