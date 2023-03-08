Villanova Wildcats play in Big East Tournament against the Georgetown Hoyas

Georgetown Hoyas (7-24, 2-18 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (16-15, 10-10 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgetown Hoyas (7-24, 2-18 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (16-15, 10-10 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -12; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats play in the Big East Tournament against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats are 10-10 against Big East opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Cam Whitmore averaging 4.3.

The Hoyas are 2-18 against Big East teams. Georgetown has a 3-21 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Qudus Wahab is averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hoyas. Jay Heath is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

