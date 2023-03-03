Villanova hosts No. 14 UConn following Moore’s 23-point game

UConn Huskies (23-7, 12-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-14, 10-9 Big East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (23-7, 12-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (16-14, 10-9 Big East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on the No. 14 UConn Huskies after Justin Moore scored 23 points in Villanova’s 76-72 victory against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Wildcats are 10-3 on their home court. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.6% from deep, led by Brendan Hausen shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 12-7 in Big East play. UConn has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 50.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Caleb Daniels is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Adama Sanogo is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 17.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

