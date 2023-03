Vermont takes on UMass-Lowell in America East Championship game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (26-7, 11-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (22-10, 14-2 America East) Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (26-7, 11-5 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (22-10, 14-2 America East)

Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in the America East Championship.

The Catamounts are 14-2 against America East opponents and 8-8 in non-conference play. Vermont is fourth in the America East scoring 73.1 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The River Hawks are 11-5 against America East teams. UMass-Lowell scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is averaging 13.2 points for the Catamounts. Finn Sullivan is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Everette Hammond is averaging 13.8 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.