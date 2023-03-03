Vermont takes on NJIT in America East Tournament

NJIT Highlanders (7-22, 4-12 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-10, 14-2 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NJIT Highlanders (7-22, 4-12 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (20-10, 14-2 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vermont Catamounts and NJIT Highlanders play in the America East Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 14-2 against America East opponents, with a 6-8 record in non-conference play. Vermont is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Highlanders are 4-12 against America East opponents. NJIT is seventh in the America East with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Osawe averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finn Sullivan averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn is shooting 52.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Adam Hess is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.3 points. Osawe is shooting 49.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

