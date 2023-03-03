VCU visits George Washington following Bishop’s 26-point showing

VCU Rams (23-7, 14-3 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (16-14, 10-7 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

VCU Rams (23-7, 14-3 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (16-14, 10-7 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the VCU Rams after James Bishop scored 26 points in George Washington’s 75-70 victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Colonials are 11-5 in home games. George Washington has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams are 14-3 in conference play. VCU is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Lindo Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Colonials. Bishop is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Jalen DeLoach is averaging 10 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

