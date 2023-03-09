VCU plays in A-10 Tournament against the Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (16-15, 8-10 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (24-7, 15-3 A-10) New York; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (16-15, 8-10 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (24-7, 15-3 A-10)

New York; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -6.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams play in the A-10 Tournament against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams’ record in A-10 play is 15-3, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. VCU has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats’ record in A-10 play is 8-10. Davidson has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rams. Jalen DeLoach is averaging 11.7 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the past 10 games for VCU.

Foster Loyer is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.