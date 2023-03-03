Vanderbilt hosts Mississippi State following Moore’s 20-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-13, 10-7 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 8-9 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-13, 10-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Shakeel Moore scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 74-68 victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores are 11-5 in home games. Vanderbilt is 8- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-9 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State ranks third in the SEC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 3.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is scoring 15.0 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Smith is averaging 15 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Moore is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

