Home » Sports » Valspar Championship Scores

Valspar Championship Scores

The Associated Press

March 19, 2023, 8:03 PM

Sunday

At Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort – Copperhead

Palm Harbor, Fla.

Purse: $8.1 million

Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71

Final Round

Taylor Moore (500), $1,458,000 71-67-69-67—274
Adam Schenk (300), $882,900 66-69-70-70—275
Tommy Fleetwood (163), $477,900 68-69-69-70—276
Jordan Spieth (163), $477,900 67-70-69-70—276
Wyndham Clark (110), $332,100 72-66-70-70—278
Sam Burns (100), $293,625 69-73-70-67—279
Cody Gribble (85), $254,475 72-65-70-73—280
Webb Simpson (85), $254,475 71-68-68-73—280
Matt Wallace (85), $254,475 71-67-70-72—280
Zac Blair (64), $181,575 71-70-68-72—281
Patton Kizzire (64), $181,575 68-73-67-73—281
J.T. Poston (64), $181,575 70-68-71-72—281
Nick Taylor (64), $181,575 72-70-69-70—281
Justin Thomas (64), $181,575 69-70-72-70—281
Erik Van Rooyen (64), $181,575 70-73-71-67—281
Cameron Percy (51), $131,625 72-71-69-70—282
Doc Redman (51), $131,625 74-69-68-71—282
Rory Sabbatini (51), $131,625 74-65-73-70—282
MJ Daffue (40), $89,100 69-74-71-69—283
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (40), $89,100 74-68-75-66—283
Adam Long (40), $89,100 71-68-71-73—283
Denny McCarthy (40), $89,100 72-69-72-70—283
Sean O’Hair (40), $89,100 71-72-68-72—283
Davis Riley (40), $89,100 69-68-72-74—283
Sam Ryder (40), $89,100 72-71-69-71—283
Michael Thompson (40), $89,100 74-66-69-74—283
Doug Ghim (27), $53,190 69-70-74-71—284
Stephan Jaeger (27), $53,190 66-72-72-74—284
David Lingmerth (27), $53,190 72-68-69-75—284
Andrew Novak (27), $53,190 72-70-71-71—284
Chad Ramey (27), $53,190 70-71-68-75—284
Alex Smalley (27), $53,190 68-71-71-74—284
Kevin Streelman (27), $53,190 73-70-68-73—284
Trevor Werbylo (27), $53,190 71-69-73-71—284
Richy Werenski (27), $53,190 71-71-71-71—284
Joseph Bramlett (16), $35,280 71-72-71-71—285
Jason Dufner (16), $35,280 71-72-73-69—285
Lucas Glover (16), $35,280 67-72-73-73—285
Will Gordon (16), $35,280 70-73-71-71—285
David Lipsky (16), $35,280 72-70-70-73—285
Maverick McNealy (16), $35,280 67-74-74-70—285
Patrick Rodgers (16), $35,280 70-73-73-69—285
Justin Rose (16), $35,280 71-71-72-71—285
Austin Smotherman (16), $35,280 72-69-72-72—285
Byeong Hun An (8), $21,519 68-71-73-74—286
Ryan Armour (8), $21,519 71-72-71-72—286
Ben Griffin (8), $21,519 69-72-72-73—286
Kramer Hickok (8), $21,519 68-68-77-73—286
Seonghyeon Kim (8), $21,519 71-70-73-72—286
Michael Kim (8), $21,519 72-69-71-74—286
Andrew Landry (8), $21,519 71-72-71-72—286
Ben Martin (8), $21,519 69-71-73-73—286
Henrik Norlander (8), $21,519 72-71-71-72—286
Justin Suh (8), $21,519 72-69-73-72—286
Gary Woodland (8), $21,519 71-70-72-73—286
Victor Perez (0), $21,519 70-71-75-70—286
Greyson Sigg (6), $18,711 71-70-74-72—287
Garrick Higgo (5), $18,387 71-72-69-76—288
Hank Lebioda (5), $18,387 71-72-73-72—288
Dylan Wu (5), $18,387 71-69-70-78—288
Joel Dahmen (5), $18,063 73-69-73-74—289
Ludvig Aberg (0), $0 72-71-73-73—289
Lee Hodges (4), $17,334 74-68-72-76—290
Carl Yuan (4), $17,820 72-70-74-74—290
Tyson Alexander (4), $17,334 73-70-73-75—291
Ryan Brehm (4), $17,334 66-75-76-74—291
Trevor Cone (4), $17,334 73-69-77-72—291
Harrison Endycott (4), $17,334 72-71-73-75—291
Zecheng Dou (3), $16,929 71-69-72-80—292
Nick Gabrelcik (0), $0 75-67-74-76—292
James Hahn (3), $16,686 73-70-77-74—294
Ryan Gerard (0), $16,686 72-71-74-77—294

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

