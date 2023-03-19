Valspar Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort – Copperhead
Palm Harbor, Fla.
Purse: $8.1 million
Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
Final Round
|Taylor Moore (500), $1,458,000
|71-67-69-67—274
|-10
|Adam Schenk (300), $882,900
|66-69-70-70—275
|-9
|Tommy Fleetwood (163), $477,900
|68-69-69-70—276
|-8
|Jordan Spieth (163), $477,900
|67-70-69-70—276
|-8
|Wyndham Clark (110), $332,100
|72-66-70-70—278
|-6
|Sam Burns (100), $293,625
|69-73-70-67—279
|-5
|Cody Gribble (85), $254,475
|72-65-70-73—280
|-4
|Webb Simpson (85), $254,475
|71-68-68-73—280
|-4
|Matt Wallace (85), $254,475
|71-67-70-72—280
|-4
|Zac Blair (64), $181,575
|71-70-68-72—281
|-3
|Patton Kizzire (64), $181,575
|68-73-67-73—281
|-3
|J.T. Poston (64), $181,575
|70-68-71-72—281
|-3
|Nick Taylor (64), $181,575
|72-70-69-70—281
|-3
|Justin Thomas (64), $181,575
|69-70-72-70—281
|-3
|Erik Van Rooyen (64), $181,575
|70-73-71-67—281
|-3
|Cameron Percy (51), $131,625
|72-71-69-70—282
|-2
|Doc Redman (51), $131,625
|74-69-68-71—282
|-2
|Rory Sabbatini (51), $131,625
|74-65-73-70—282
|-2
|MJ Daffue (40), $89,100
|69-74-71-69—283
|-1
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (40), $89,100
|74-68-75-66—283
|-1
|Adam Long (40), $89,100
|71-68-71-73—283
|-1
|Denny McCarthy (40), $89,100
|72-69-72-70—283
|-1
|Sean O’Hair (40), $89,100
|71-72-68-72—283
|-1
|Davis Riley (40), $89,100
|69-68-72-74—283
|-1
|Sam Ryder (40), $89,100
|72-71-69-71—283
|-1
|Michael Thompson (40), $89,100
|74-66-69-74—283
|-1
|Doug Ghim (27), $53,190
|69-70-74-71—284
|E
|Stephan Jaeger (27), $53,190
|66-72-72-74—284
|E
|David Lingmerth (27), $53,190
|72-68-69-75—284
|E
|Andrew Novak (27), $53,190
|72-70-71-71—284
|E
|Chad Ramey (27), $53,190
|70-71-68-75—284
|E
|Alex Smalley (27), $53,190
|68-71-71-74—284
|E
|Kevin Streelman (27), $53,190
|73-70-68-73—284
|E
|Trevor Werbylo (27), $53,190
|71-69-73-71—284
|E
|Richy Werenski (27), $53,190
|71-71-71-71—284
|E
|Joseph Bramlett (16), $35,280
|71-72-71-71—285
|+1
|Jason Dufner (16), $35,280
|71-72-73-69—285
|+1
|Lucas Glover (16), $35,280
|67-72-73-73—285
|+1
|Will Gordon (16), $35,280
|70-73-71-71—285
|+1
|David Lipsky (16), $35,280
|72-70-70-73—285
|+1
|Maverick McNealy (16), $35,280
|67-74-74-70—285
|+1
|Patrick Rodgers (16), $35,280
|70-73-73-69—285
|+1
|Justin Rose (16), $35,280
|71-71-72-71—285
|+1
|Austin Smotherman (16), $35,280
|72-69-72-72—285
|+1
|Byeong Hun An (8), $21,519
|68-71-73-74—286
|+2
|Ryan Armour (8), $21,519
|71-72-71-72—286
|+2
|Ben Griffin (8), $21,519
|69-72-72-73—286
|+2
|Kramer Hickok (8), $21,519
|68-68-77-73—286
|+2
|Seonghyeon Kim (8), $21,519
|71-70-73-72—286
|+2
|Michael Kim (8), $21,519
|72-69-71-74—286
|+2
|Andrew Landry (8), $21,519
|71-72-71-72—286
|+2
|Ben Martin (8), $21,519
|69-71-73-73—286
|+2
|Henrik Norlander (8), $21,519
|72-71-71-72—286
|+2
|Justin Suh (8), $21,519
|72-69-73-72—286
|+2
|Gary Woodland (8), $21,519
|71-70-72-73—286
|+2
|Victor Perez (0), $21,519
|70-71-75-70—286
|+2
|Greyson Sigg (6), $18,711
|71-70-74-72—287
|+3
|Garrick Higgo (5), $18,387
|71-72-69-76—288
|+4
|Hank Lebioda (5), $18,387
|71-72-73-72—288
|+4
|Dylan Wu (5), $18,387
|71-69-70-78—288
|+4
|Joel Dahmen (5), $18,063
|73-69-73-74—289
|+5
|Ludvig Aberg (0), $0
|72-71-73-73—289
|+5
|Lee Hodges (4), $17,334
|74-68-72-76—290
|+6
|Carl Yuan (4), $17,820
|72-70-74-74—290
|+6
|Tyson Alexander (4), $17,334
|73-70-73-75—291
|+7
|Ryan Brehm (4), $17,334
|66-75-76-74—291
|+7
|Trevor Cone (4), $17,334
|73-69-77-72—291
|+7
|Harrison Endycott (4), $17,334
|72-71-73-75—291
|+7
|Zecheng Dou (3), $16,929
|71-69-72-80—292
|+8
|Nick Gabrelcik (0), $0
|75-67-74-76—292
|+8
|James Hahn (3), $16,686
|73-70-77-74—294
|+10
|Ryan Gerard (0), $16,686
|72-71-74-77—294
|+10
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.