Valspar Championship Par Scores

Sunday

At Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort – Copperhead

Palm Harbor, Fla.

Purse: $8.1 million

Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71

Final Round

Taylor Moore (500), $1,458,000 71-67-69-67—274 -10 Adam Schenk (300), $882,900 66-69-70-70—275 -9 Tommy Fleetwood (163), $477,900 68-69-69-70—276 -8 Jordan Spieth (163), $477,900 67-70-69-70—276 -8 Wyndham Clark (110), $332,100 72-66-70-70—278 -6 Sam Burns (100), $293,625 69-73-70-67—279 -5 Cody Gribble (85), $254,475 72-65-70-73—280 -4 Webb Simpson (85), $254,475 71-68-68-73—280 -4 Matt Wallace (85), $254,475 71-67-70-72—280 -4 Zac Blair (64), $181,575 71-70-68-72—281 -3 Patton Kizzire (64), $181,575 68-73-67-73—281 -3 J.T. Poston (64), $181,575 70-68-71-72—281 -3 Nick Taylor (64), $181,575 72-70-69-70—281 -3 Justin Thomas (64), $181,575 69-70-72-70—281 -3 Erik Van Rooyen (64), $181,575 70-73-71-67—281 -3 Cameron Percy (51), $131,625 72-71-69-70—282 -2 Doc Redman (51), $131,625 74-69-68-71—282 -2 Rory Sabbatini (51), $131,625 74-65-73-70—282 -2 MJ Daffue (40), $89,100 69-74-71-69—283 -1 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (40), $89,100 74-68-75-66—283 -1 Adam Long (40), $89,100 71-68-71-73—283 -1 Denny McCarthy (40), $89,100 72-69-72-70—283 -1 Sean O’Hair (40), $89,100 71-72-68-72—283 -1 Davis Riley (40), $89,100 69-68-72-74—283 -1 Sam Ryder (40), $89,100 72-71-69-71—283 -1 Michael Thompson (40), $89,100 74-66-69-74—283 -1 Doug Ghim (27), $53,190 69-70-74-71—284 E Stephan Jaeger (27), $53,190 66-72-72-74—284 E David Lingmerth (27), $53,190 72-68-69-75—284 E Andrew Novak (27), $53,190 72-70-71-71—284 E Chad Ramey (27), $53,190 70-71-68-75—284 E Alex Smalley (27), $53,190 68-71-71-74—284 E Kevin Streelman (27), $53,190 73-70-68-73—284 E Trevor Werbylo (27), $53,190 71-69-73-71—284 E Richy Werenski (27), $53,190 71-71-71-71—284 E Joseph Bramlett (16), $35,280 71-72-71-71—285 +1 Jason Dufner (16), $35,280 71-72-73-69—285 +1 Lucas Glover (16), $35,280 67-72-73-73—285 +1 Will Gordon (16), $35,280 70-73-71-71—285 +1 David Lipsky (16), $35,280 72-70-70-73—285 +1 Maverick McNealy (16), $35,280 67-74-74-70—285 +1 Patrick Rodgers (16), $35,280 70-73-73-69—285 +1 Justin Rose (16), $35,280 71-71-72-71—285 +1 Austin Smotherman (16), $35,280 72-69-72-72—285 +1 Byeong Hun An (8), $21,519 68-71-73-74—286 +2 Ryan Armour (8), $21,519 71-72-71-72—286 +2 Ben Griffin (8), $21,519 69-72-72-73—286 +2 Kramer Hickok (8), $21,519 68-68-77-73—286 +2 Seonghyeon Kim (8), $21,519 71-70-73-72—286 +2 Michael Kim (8), $21,519 72-69-71-74—286 +2 Andrew Landry (8), $21,519 71-72-71-72—286 +2 Ben Martin (8), $21,519 69-71-73-73—286 +2 Henrik Norlander (8), $21,519 72-71-71-72—286 +2 Justin Suh (8), $21,519 72-69-73-72—286 +2 Gary Woodland (8), $21,519 71-70-72-73—286 +2 Victor Perez (0), $21,519 70-71-75-70—286 +2 Greyson Sigg (6), $18,711 71-70-74-72—287 +3 Garrick Higgo (5), $18,387 71-72-69-76—288 +4 Hank Lebioda (5), $18,387 71-72-73-72—288 +4 Dylan Wu (5), $18,387 71-69-70-78—288 +4 Joel Dahmen (5), $18,063 73-69-73-74—289 +5 Ludvig Aberg (0), $0 72-71-73-73—289 +5 Lee Hodges (4), $17,334 74-68-72-76—290 +6 Carl Yuan (4), $17,820 72-70-74-74—290 +6 Tyson Alexander (4), $17,334 73-70-73-75—291 +7 Ryan Brehm (4), $17,334 66-75-76-74—291 +7 Trevor Cone (4), $17,334 73-69-77-72—291 +7 Harrison Endycott (4), $17,334 72-71-73-75—291 +7 Zecheng Dou (3), $16,929 71-69-72-80—292 +8 Nick Gabrelcik (0), $0 75-67-74-76—292 +8 James Hahn (3), $16,686 73-70-77-74—294 +10 Ryan Gerard (0), $16,686 72-71-74-77—294 +10

