UTEP faces Middle Tennessee on home skid

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-12, 11-8 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (13-17, 6-13 C-USA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP looks to end its five-game home slide with a win against Middle Tennessee.

The Miners have gone 10-7 at home. UTEP has an 8-17 record against teams above .500.

The Blue Raiders are 11-8 against conference opponents. Middle Tennessee has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Givance is averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for UTEP.

Camryn Weston is averaging 10.4 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

