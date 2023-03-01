Utah Valley takes home win streak into matchup with UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-18, 6-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (22-7, 13-3 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-18, 6-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (22-7, 13-3 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -12.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts UT Arlington trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Wolverines are 11-1 in home games. Utah Valley ranks fourth in the WAC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Justin Harmon averaging 9.5.

The Mavericks are 6-10 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziz Bandaogo is averaging 11.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.