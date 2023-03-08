Utah Valley plays Tarleton State in WAC Tournament

Tarleton State Texans (17-15, 9-9 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 15-3 WAC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (17-15, 9-9 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 15-3 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Valley Wolverines play the Tarleton State Texans in the WAC Tournament.

The Wolverines’ record in WAC games is 15-3, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Justin Harmon averaging 9.5.

The Texans are 9-9 in WAC play. Tarleton State is 8-14 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Wolverines. Aziz Bandaogo is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Shakur Daniel is averaging 7.9 points for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.