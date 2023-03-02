Utah Tech hosts Grand Canyon following Pope’s 22-point showing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-11, 10-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (13-17, 5-12 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-11, 10-7 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (13-17, 5-12 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Isaiah Pope scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 93-56 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Trailblazers have gone 9-4 at home. Utah Tech is fifth in the WAC scoring 76.0 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Antelopes are 10-7 in WAC play. Grand Canyon is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Gooden is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists. Pope is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Chance McMillian averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 19.8 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

