USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (28)
|21-3
|770
|1
|2. Wake Forest (2)
|22-3
|717
|2
|3. Florida
|22-4
|707
|3
|4. Vanderbilt
|19-5
|676
|5
|5. Virginia
|22-2
|642
|7
|6. Arkansas
|20-4
|611
|3
|7. Stanford
|15-5
|546
|9
|8. South Carolina (1)
|23-2
|529
|11
|9. Tennessee
|19-6
|517
|12
|10. East Carolina
|19-5
|491
|10
|11. Louisville
|19-4
|458
|6
|12. UCLA
|16-5
|403
|8
|13. Oklahoma State
|20-5
|372
|15
|14. North Carolina
|18-6
|327
|16
|15. Campbell
|19-3
|323
|19
|16. Boston College
|17-5
|309
|17
|17. Kentucky
|21-3
|305
|22
|18. Florida Gulf Coast
|21-4
|230
|23
|19. Texas
|18-7
|130
|NR
|20. Connecticut
|16-5
|128
|NR
|21. Texas Tech
|18-7
|110
|14
|22. Iowa
|19-3
|91
|NR
|23. Miami
|15-9
|88
|20
|24. UC Santa Barbara
|16-4
|86
|NR
|25. Mississippi
|15-9
|85
|13
Dropped out: No. 18 Texas A&M (15-9); No. 21 Missouri (17-6); No. 24 North Carolina State (17-7); No. 25 Alabama (19-6).
Others receiving votes: Coastal Carolina (14-7) 59; Missouri (17-6) 53; North Carolina State (17-7) 52; Texas A&M (15-9) 47; West Virginia (18-6) 46; Alabama (19-6) 30; Texas San Antonio (20-5) 22; Old Dominion (20-4) 21; TCU (15-9) 15; Virginia Tech (14-9) 14; Auburn (16-7) 13; Indiana (17-7) 12; Washington (16-6) 10; Northeastern (17-4) 7; Kansas State (17-8) 5; Arizona State (16-8) 4; Dallas Baptist (16-8) 4; Oregon (15-7) 3; UC San Diego (15-6) 3; Oregon State (15-9) 1; Southern California (14-8) 1; Southern Mississippi (14-9) 1; Wofford (17-6) 1.
