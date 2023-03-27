USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (28) 21-3 770 1 2. Wake Forest (2) 22-3 717 2 3. Florida 22-4 707 3 4. Vanderbilt 19-5 676 5 5. Virginia 22-2 642 7 6. Arkansas 20-4 611 3 7. Stanford 15-5 546 9 8. South Carolina (1) 23-2 529 11 9. Tennessee 19-6 517 12 10. East Carolina 19-5 491 10 11. Louisville 19-4 458 6 12. UCLA 16-5 403 8 13. Oklahoma State 20-5 372 15 14. North Carolina 18-6 327 16 15. Campbell 19-3 323 19 16. Boston College 17-5 309 17 17. Kentucky 21-3 305 22 18. Florida Gulf Coast 21-4 230 23 19. Texas 18-7 130 NR 20. Connecticut 16-5 128 NR 21. Texas Tech 18-7 110 14 22. Iowa 19-3 91 NR 23. Miami 15-9 88 20 24. UC Santa Barbara 16-4 86 NR 25. Mississippi 15-9 85 13

Dropped out: No. 18 Texas A&M (15-9); No. 21 Missouri (17-6); No. 24 North Carolina State (17-7); No. 25 Alabama (19-6).

Others receiving votes: Coastal Carolina (14-7) 59; Missouri (17-6) 53; North Carolina State (17-7) 52; Texas A&M (15-9) 47; West Virginia (18-6) 46; Alabama (19-6) 30; Texas San Antonio (20-5) 22; Old Dominion (20-4) 21; TCU (15-9) 15; Virginia Tech (14-9) 14; Auburn (16-7) 13; Indiana (17-7) 12; Washington (16-6) 10; Northeastern (17-4) 7; Kansas State (17-8) 5; Arizona State (16-8) 4; Dallas Baptist (16-8) 4; Oregon (15-7) 3; UC San Diego (15-6) 3; Oregon State (15-9) 1; Southern California (14-8) 1; Southern Mississippi (14-9) 1; Wofford (17-6) 1.

