USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (27) 15-1 771 1 2. Tennessee 14-3 693 2 3. Mississippi (1) 14-2 676 5 4. Florida 15-3 629 6 5. Wake Forest (2) 15-2 624 4 6. Arkansas 13-2 596 8 7. Louisville 14-1 584 7 8. Vanderbilt 12-5 491 9 9. Stanford 10-5 487 3 10. Virginia 14-1 459 11 11. East Carolina 12-3 447 13 12. UCLA 12-3 431 12 13. Oklahoma State 14-3 420 14 14. South Carolina (1) 16-1 293 20 15. Texas A&M 12-4 263 19 16. Virginia Tech 12-4 258 10 17. North Carolina State 14-2 234 15 18. TCU 9-6 232 16 19. Texas Tech 14-3 229 21 20. North Carolina 12-5 195 17 21. Florida State 11-4 151 22 22. Alabama 15-2 137 18 23. Campbell 12-2 92 NR 24. Boston College 12-2 80 NR 25. Southern Mississippi 10-5 78 24

Dropped out: No. 22 Oregon State (11-4); No. 25 Auburn (12-3).

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (10-6) 75; Oregon State (11-4) 66; Florida Gulf Coast (14-3) 54; UC Santa Barbara (11-3) 49; Auburn (12-3) 45; Arizona (12-3) 42; Iowa (11-3) 41; Troy (13-3) 33; Wofford (14-1) 22; Georgia Tech (13-3) 21; Grand Canyon (11-4) 20; Kentucky (14-2) 13; UC Irvine (11-3) 12; Washington (12-3) 7; Georgia (12-4) 6; Maryland (8-7) 6; Washington State (13-2) 5; Connecticut (8-4) 2; Old Dominion (13-2) 2; West Virginia (10-4) 2; Dallas Baptist (11-5) 1; Nebraska (9-4) 1.

