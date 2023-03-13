Live Radio
Home » Sports » USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

March 13, 2023, 1:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (27) 15-1 771 1
2. Tennessee 14-3 693 2
3. Mississippi (1) 14-2 676 5
4. Florida 15-3 629 6
5. Wake Forest (2) 15-2 624 4
6. Arkansas 13-2 596 8
7. Louisville 14-1 584 7
8. Vanderbilt 12-5 491 9
9. Stanford 10-5 487 3
10. Virginia 14-1 459 11
11. East Carolina 12-3 447 13
12. UCLA 12-3 431 12
13. Oklahoma State 14-3 420 14
14. South Carolina (1) 16-1 293 20
15. Texas A&M 12-4 263 19
16. Virginia Tech 12-4 258 10
17. North Carolina State 14-2 234 15
18. TCU 9-6 232 16
19. Texas Tech 14-3 229 21
20. North Carolina 12-5 195 17
21. Florida State 11-4 151 22
22. Alabama 15-2 137 18
23. Campbell 12-2 92 NR
24. Boston College 12-2 80 NR
25. Southern Mississippi 10-5 78 24

Dropped out: No. 22 Oregon State (11-4); No. 25 Auburn (12-3).

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (10-6) 75; Oregon State (11-4) 66; Florida Gulf Coast (14-3) 54; UC Santa Barbara (11-3) 49; Auburn (12-3) 45; Arizona (12-3) 42; Iowa (11-3) 41; Troy (13-3) 33; Wofford (14-1) 22; Georgia Tech (13-3) 21; Grand Canyon (11-4) 20; Kentucky (14-2) 13; UC Irvine (11-3) 12; Washington (12-3) 7; Georgia (12-4) 6; Maryland (8-7) 6; Washington State (13-2) 5; Connecticut (8-4) 2; Old Dominion (13-2) 2; West Virginia (10-4) 2; Dallas Baptist (11-5) 1; Nebraska (9-4) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up