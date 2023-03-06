USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (26)
|10-1
|767
|1
|2. Tennessee
|11-2
|688
|2
|3. Stanford (1)
|9-2
|687
|4
|4. Wake Forest (3)
|13-0
|671
|3
|5. Mississippi (1)
|10-2
|633
|5
|6. Florida
|10-3
|579
|6
|7. Louisville
|10-1
|538
|10
|8. Arkansas
|9-2
|537
|8
|9. Vanderbilt
|8-4
|510
|7
|10. Virginia Tech
|9-2
|386
|11
|11. Virginia
|11-0
|385
|14
|12. UCLA
|9-2
|369
|12
|13. East Carolina
|7-3
|362
|9
|14. Oklahoma State
|8-3
|331
|13
|15. North Carolina State
|12-0
|311
|20
|16. Texas Christian
|7-4
|306
|17
|17. North Carolina
|9-3
|272
|21
|18. Alabama
|12-0
|264
|22
|19. Texas A&M
|7-4
|214
|18
|20. South Carolina
|11-1
|195
|23
|21. Texas Tech
|11-2
|193
|16
|22. Oregon State
|9-2
|137
|24
|22. Florida State
|8-3
|137
|15
|24. Southern Mississippi
|8-3
|130
|NR
|25. Auburn
|9-1
|104
|NR
Dropped out: No. 19 Miami (Fla.) (8-4); No. 25 Maryland (4-7).
Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (8-4) 79; Iowa (9-1) 75; UC Irvine (10-1) 43; UC Santa Barbara (7-3) 30; Maryland (4-7) 25; Campbell (8-2) 22; Troy (11-0) 22; Grand Canyon (8-3) 21; Georgia Tech (10-2) 20; Florida Gulf Coast (10-2) 10; Central Florida (8-3) 5; Georgia (8-3) 5; Dallas Baptist (7-4) 3; Washington (9-2) 3; Illinois (6-4) 2; Missouri (8-2) 2; California (7-3) 1; Oregon (8-3) 1.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.