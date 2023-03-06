USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (26) 10-1 767 1 2. Tennessee 11-2 688 2 3. Stanford (1) 9-2 687 4 4. Wake Forest (3) 13-0 671 3 5. Mississippi (1) 10-2 633 5 6. Florida 10-3 579 6 7. Louisville 10-1 538 10 8. Arkansas 9-2 537 8 9. Vanderbilt 8-4 510 7 10. Virginia Tech 9-2 386 11 11. Virginia 11-0 385 14 12. UCLA 9-2 369 12 13. East Carolina 7-3 362 9 14. Oklahoma State 8-3 331 13 15. North Carolina State 12-0 311 20 16. Texas Christian 7-4 306 17 17. North Carolina 9-3 272 21 18. Alabama 12-0 264 22 19. Texas A&M 7-4 214 18 20. South Carolina 11-1 195 23 21. Texas Tech 11-2 193 16 22. Oregon State 9-2 137 24 22. Florida State 8-3 137 15 24. Southern Mississippi 8-3 130 NR 25. Auburn 9-1 104 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Miami (Fla.) (8-4); No. 25 Maryland (4-7).

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (8-4) 79; Iowa (9-1) 75; UC Irvine (10-1) 43; UC Santa Barbara (7-3) 30; Maryland (4-7) 25; Campbell (8-2) 22; Troy (11-0) 22; Grand Canyon (8-3) 21; Georgia Tech (10-2) 20; Florida Gulf Coast (10-2) 10; Central Florida (8-3) 5; Georgia (8-3) 5; Dallas Baptist (7-4) 3; Washington (9-2) 3; Illinois (6-4) 2; Missouri (8-2) 2; California (7-3) 1; Oregon (8-3) 1.

