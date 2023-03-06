Live Radio
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

March 6, 2023, 12:54 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (26) 10-1 767 1
2. Tennessee 11-2 688 2
3. Stanford (1) 9-2 687 4
4. Wake Forest (3) 13-0 671 3
5. Mississippi (1) 10-2 633 5
6. Florida 10-3 579 6
7. Louisville 10-1 538 10
8. Arkansas 9-2 537 8
9. Vanderbilt 8-4 510 7
10. Virginia Tech 9-2 386 11
11. Virginia 11-0 385 14
12. UCLA 9-2 369 12
13. East Carolina 7-3 362 9
14. Oklahoma State 8-3 331 13
15. North Carolina State 12-0 311 20
16. Texas Christian 7-4 306 17
17. North Carolina 9-3 272 21
18. Alabama 12-0 264 22
19. Texas A&M 7-4 214 18
20. South Carolina 11-1 195 23
21. Texas Tech 11-2 193 16
22. Oregon State 9-2 137 24
22. Florida State 8-3 137 15
24. Southern Mississippi 8-3 130 NR
25. Auburn 9-1 104 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Miami (Fla.) (8-4); No. 25 Maryland (4-7).

Others receiving votes: Miami (Fla.) (8-4) 79; Iowa (9-1) 75; UC Irvine (10-1) 43; UC Santa Barbara (7-3) 30; Maryland (4-7) 25; Campbell (8-2) 22; Troy (11-0) 22; Grand Canyon (8-3) 21; Georgia Tech (10-2) 20; Florida Gulf Coast (10-2) 10; Central Florida (8-3) 5; Georgia (8-3) 5; Dallas Baptist (7-4) 3; Washington (9-2) 3; Illinois (6-4) 2; Missouri (8-2) 2; California (7-3) 1; Oregon (8-3) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

