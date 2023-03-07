UNLV Rebels and Air Force Falcons square off in MWC Tournament

Air Force Falcons (14-17, 5-13 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (18-12, 7-11 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (14-17, 5-13 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (18-12, 7-11 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels play in the MWC Tournament against the Air Force Falcons.

The Rebels’ record in MWC games is 7-11, and their record is 11-1 in non-conference games. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC with 12.7 assists per game led by Elijah Harkless averaging 3.2.

The Falcons are 5-13 against MWC teams. Air Force has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harkless is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Jake Heidbreder is shooting 49.4% and averaging 14.9 points for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

