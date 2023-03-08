UNLV plays in MWC Tournament against the Air Force

Air Force Falcons (14-17, 5-13 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (18-12, 7-11 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Air Force Falcons (14-17, 5-13 MWC) vs. UNLV Rebels (18-12, 7-11 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels play the Air Force Falcons in the MWC Tournament.

The Rebels have gone 7-11 against MWC opponents, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Luis Rodriguez paces the Rebels with 5.6 boards.

The Falcons are 5-13 in MWC play. Air Force averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Webster is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 7.8 points. Elijah Harkless is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Jake Heidbreder is averaging 14.9 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Falcons: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

