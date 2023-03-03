UNC Greensboro Spartans face the Wofford Terriers in SoCon Tournament

Wofford Terriers (16-15, 8-10 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-11, 14-4 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wofford Terriers (16-15, 8-10 SoCon) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-11, 14-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans face the Wofford Terriers in the SoCon Tournament.

The Spartans are 14-4 against SoCon opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 8-10 in SoCon play. Wofford is ninth in the SoCon with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Messiah Jones averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshaun Langley is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Spartans. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

B.J. Mack averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 15.2 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.