UNC Asheville Bulldogs play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in Big South Tournament

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-20, 5-13 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (24-7, 16-2 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Asheville Bulldogs and Charleston Southern Buccaneers square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 16-2 against Big South opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Jamon Battle averaging 8.0.

The Buccaneers are 5-13 against Big South teams. Charleston Southern has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

RJ Johnson is averaging 7.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

