UNC Asheville Bulldogs play in Big South Tournament against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-20, 5-13 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (24-7, 16-2 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Asheville Bulldogs and Charleston Southern Buccaneers square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 16-2 against Big South teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. UNC Asheville is the top team in the Big South shooting 39.7% from deep, led by Tajion Jones shooting 45.6% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers are 5-13 against Big South teams. Charleston Southern allows 74.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bulldogs. Jones is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Claudell Harris Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

