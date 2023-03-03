UMKC plays in Summit Tournament against the Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (8-22, 4-14 Summit) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (11-20, 7-11 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Omaha Mavericks (8-22, 4-14 Summit) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (11-20, 7-11 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -1.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The UMKC Kangaroos and Omaha Mavericks play in the Summit Tournament.

The Kangaroos’ record in Summit play is 7-11, and their record is 4-9 against non-conference opponents. UMKC averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mavericks are 4-14 against Summit opponents. Omaha is 4-15 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemarri Allen is averaging 17 points and two steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 17.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 33.4% over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Luke Jungers is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.