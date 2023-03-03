UMass-Lowell faces Maine in America East Tournament

Maine Black Bears (13-16, 7-9 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (24-7, 11-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (13-16, 7-9 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (24-7, 11-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass-Lowell River Hawks take on the Maine Black Bears in the America East Tournament.

The River Hawks have gone 11-5 against America East opponents, with a 13-2 record in non-conference play. UMass-Lowell is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Bears are 7-9 in America East play. Maine has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everette Hammond is averaging 13.7 points for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.4 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 steals over the past 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

