UConn Huskies square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Sweet 16

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 8-10 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (27-8, 13-7 Big East) Las Vegas; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 8-10 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (27-8, 13-7 Big East)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies and Arkansas Razorbacks meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Huskies have gone 13-7 against Big East teams, with a 14-1 record in non-conference play. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Adama Sanogo averaging 12.9.

The Razorbacks are 8-10 against SEC teams. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanogo is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Anthony Black is averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.