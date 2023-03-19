UConn Huskies and Saint Mary’s Gaels square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Saint Mary’s Gaels (27-7, 14-2 WCC) vs. UConn Huskies (26-8, 13-7 Big East) Albany, New York; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (27-7, 14-2 WCC) vs. UConn Huskies (26-8, 13-7 Big East)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -4; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies and No. 19 Saint Mary’s Gaels meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Huskies have gone 13-7 against Big East teams, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. UConn is the Big East leader with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Adama Sanogo averaging 2.6.

The Gaels are 14-2 against WCC teams. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fifth in college basketball allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 10 points and 4.6 assists for the Huskies. Sanogo is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Logan Johnson is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.