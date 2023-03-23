UConn and Arkansas meet in the Sweet 16

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 8-10 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (27-8, 13-7 Big East) Las Vegas; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13, 8-10 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (27-8, 13-7 Big East)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 UConn Huskies face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are 13-7 against Big East opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. UConn is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Razorbacks are 8-10 in SEC play. Arkansas averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is scoring 17.3 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for UConn.

Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.1 points for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

