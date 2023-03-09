UCLA plays in Pac-12 Tournament against the Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (17-15, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (17-15, 8-12 Pac-12) vs. UCLA Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -8.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 UCLA Bruins play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bruins have gone 18-2 against Pac-12 teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. UCLA is 20-4 against opponents over .500.

The Buffaloes’ record in Pac-12 action is 8-12. Colorado scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Tristan da Silva is averaging 16 points for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

