UCF faces SMU in AAC Tournament

SMU Mustangs (10-21, 5-13 AAC) vs. UCF Knights (17-13, 8-10 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SMU Mustangs (10-21, 5-13 AAC) vs. UCF Knights (17-13, 8-10 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -7; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UCF Knights play in the AAC Tournament against the SMU Mustangs.

The Knights are 8-10 against AAC opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. UCF ranks fifth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by CJ Kelly averaging 2.8.

The Mustangs are 5-13 against AAC teams. SMU is seventh in the AAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Samuell Williamson averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 12.8 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for UCF.

Zhuric Phelps is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.