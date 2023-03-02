UC Irvine visits Pullin and UC Riverside

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-10, 13-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (20-10, 13-5 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-10, 13-5 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (20-10, 13-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UC Riverside -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Zyon Pullin scored 24 points in UC Riverside’s 54-52 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Highlanders are 9-3 on their home court. UC Riverside has a 6-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters are 13-5 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pullin is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 13.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

DJ Davis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 15.2 points. Dawson Baker is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

