UAB squares off against Southern Miss in NIT matchup

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (25-7, 14-4 Sun Belt) at UAB Blazers (25-9, 14-6 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (25-7, 14-4 Sun Belt) at UAB Blazers (25-9, 14-6 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers and Southern Miss Golden Eagles meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Blazers are 14-6 against C-USA opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. UAB leads C-USA with 36.6 points in the paint led by KJ Buffen averaging 6.3.

The Golden Eagles are 14-4 against Sun Belt teams. Southern Miss is eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Felipe Haase averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 23.4 points and 4.1 assists. Buffen is averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UAB.

Austin Crowley is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Haase is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.