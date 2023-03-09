UAB Blazers and Rice Owls meet in C-USA Tournament

Rice Owls (18-14, 8-12 C-USA) vs. UAB Blazers (23-8, 14-6 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rice Owls (18-14, 8-12 C-USA) vs. UAB Blazers (23-8, 14-6 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -11; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers play in the C-USA Tournament against the Rice Owls.

The Blazers’ record in C-USA games is 14-6, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. UAB is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 8-12 against C-USA teams. Rice ranks fifth in C-USA shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is averaging 23.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Max Fiedler is averaging 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.