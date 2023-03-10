Tulane meets Wichita State in AAC Tournament

Wichita State Shockers (17-14, 9-9 AAC) vs. Tulane Green Wave (19-10, 12-6 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (17-14, 9-9 AAC) vs. Tulane Green Wave (19-10, 12-6 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulane Green Wave and Wichita State Shockers square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Green Wave are 12-6 against AAC opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Tulane has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Shockers’ record in AAC action is 9-9. Wichita State is ninth in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Craig Porter Jr. averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is shooting 46.1% and averaging 20.4 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Jaykwon Walton is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

