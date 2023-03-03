Tulane holds off East Carolina late, earn 81-78 win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points as Tulane held on to beat East Carolina 81-78 on Friday…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points as Tulane held on to beat East Carolina 81-78 on Friday night.

Forbes shot 9 for 16, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Green Wave (18-10, 11-6 American Athletic Conference). Jalen Cook scored 19 points and added eight assists. Kevin Cross was 5 of 12 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

RJ Felton led the Pirates (15-15, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and seven rebounds. Ezra Ausar added 22 points and eight rebounds for East Carolina. In addition, Brandon Johnson had 11 points, 13 rebounds and two steals.

Forbes scored eight points in the first half and Tulane went into the break trailing 36-31. Forbes scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Tulane to a three-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Tulane hosts Temple while East Carolina visits UCF.

