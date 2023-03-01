Tulane faces East Carolina after Cook’s 30-point game

Tulane Green Wave (17-9, 10-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 5-10 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (17-9, 10-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-14, 5-10 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces the East Carolina Pirates after Jalen Cook scored 30 points in Tulane’s 83-76 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Pirates have gone 9-6 in home games. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC in team defense, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Green Wave are 10-5 against conference opponents. Tulane averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Cook with 5.0.

The Pirates and Green Wave match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Javon Small is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Kevin Cross is averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Green Wave. Cook is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.