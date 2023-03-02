Troy plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-19, 4-14 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-19, 4-14 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -7.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: The Troy Trojans play the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt play is 11-7, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Troy averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 4-14 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.3 assists per game led by Caleb Fields averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aamer Muhammad is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 10.7 points. Zay Williams is averaging 13.4 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Troy.

Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.