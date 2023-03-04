Tominaga and Nebraska host Iowa

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-15, 8-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Iowa Hawkeyes after Keisei Tominaga scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 80-67 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Hawkeyes have gone 14-2 in home games. Iowa scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 8-11 in Big Ten play. Nebraska averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Murray is shooting 49.4% and averaging 20.5 points for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Sam Griesel is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.