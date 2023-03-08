Toledo Rockets square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in MAC Tournament

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-19, 6-12 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (25-6, 16-2 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-19, 6-12 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (25-6, 16-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets and Miami (OH) RedHawks play in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets are 16-2 against MAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Toledo is the top team in the MAC shooting 40.5% from downtown, led by Dante Maddox Jr. shooting 46.3% from 3-point range.

The RedHawks are 6-12 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is 8-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Mekhi Lairy is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 10-0, averaging 87.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

