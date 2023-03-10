Toledo Rockets play in MAC Tournament against the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats (19-13, 10-8 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (26-6, 16-2 MAC) Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo…

Ohio Bobcats (19-13, 10-8 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (26-6, 16-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets square off against the Ohio Bobcats in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets’ record in MAC play is 16-2, and their record is 10-4 against non-conference opponents. Toledo is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 10-8 in MAC play. Ohio has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Dwight Wilson is averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 10-0, averaging 88.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

