Toledo Rockets and Miami (OH) RedHawks square off in MAC Tournament

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-19, 6-12 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (25-6, 16-2 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-19, 6-12 MAC) vs. Toledo Rockets (25-6, 16-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -13; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: The Toledo Rockets square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks in the MAC Tournament.

The Rockets have gone 16-2 against MAC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Toledo scores 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The RedHawks are 6-12 against MAC teams. Miami (OH) averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is averaging 19.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.4 points and four assists for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 10-0, averaging 87.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.