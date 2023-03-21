MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Timberwolves' Towns nears return…

Timberwolves’ Towns nears return from long-term calf injury

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is moving closer to a return to the court in his recovery from a severely strained right calf muscle.

The Timberwolves listed Towns as questionable to play Wednesday against Atlanta on their injury report Tuesday, the first time since his injury he hasn’t been declared out the day before the game. Towns has missed 52 games since he was hurt Nov. 28 at Washington.

The three-time All-Star posted a picture to his Twitter account last week of a caged lion with the caption, “Me waiting to get cleared to play.”

The Timberwolves have been without their other star, Anthony Edwards, for the last two games with a sprained right ankle. He’s also listed as questionable for Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up