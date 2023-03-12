This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

No. 1 South Carolina (32-0) did not play. No. 2 Iowa (26-6) did not play. No. 3 Indiana (27-3) did…

No. 1 South Carolina (32-0) did not play.

No. 2 Iowa (26-6) did not play.

No. 3 Indiana (27-3) did not play.

No. 4 Virginia Tech (27-4) did not play.

No. 5 Stanford (28-5) did not play.

No. 6 Maryland (25-6) did not play.

No. 7 UConn (29-5) beat No. 10 Villanova 67-56.

No. 8 Utah (25-4) did not play.

No. 9 LSU (28-2) did not play.

No. 10 Villanova (28-6) lost to No. 7 UConn 67-56.

No. 11 Notre Dame (25-5) did not play.

No. 12 Ohio St. (25-7) did not play.

No. 13 Duke (25-6) did not play.

No. 14 Oklahoma (25-6) beat TCU 77-76; lost to Iowa St. 82-72.

No. 15 Texas (25-9) beat Kansas St. 60-42; beat Oklahoma St. 64-57; lost to Iowa St. 61-51.

No. 16 Gonzaga (28-4) beat BYU 79-64; lost to Portland 64-60.

No. 17 UCLA (25-9) did not play.

No. 18 Michigan (22-9) did not play.

No. 19 North Carolina (21-10) did not play.

No. 20 Colorado (23-8) did not play.

No. 21 UNLV (31-2) beat Nevada 84-47; beat San Diego St. 71-68; beat Wyoming 71-60.

No. 22 Washington St. (23-10) did not play.

No. 23 Tennessee (23-11) did not play.

No. 24 Arizona (21-9) did not play.

No. 25 Middle Tennessee (28-4) beat Charlotte 84-53; beat UTEP 68-62; beat W. Kentucky 82-70.

