The Galleri Classic Tour Scores

Friday At Dinah Shore Tournament Course Rancho Mirage, Calif. Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72 First Round David Toms…

Friday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

First Round

David Toms 34-31—65 Kevin Sutherland 33-33—66 Richard Green 34-33—67 Padraig Harrington 35-32—67 Rocco Mediate 33-34—67 Rod Pampling 33-34—67 Brett Quigley 34-33—67 Vijay Singh 34-33—67 Steven Alker 33-35—68 Fred Couples 35-33—68 Brian Gay 32-36—68 Brandt Jobe 35-33—68 Tom Lehman 33-35—68 Michael Allen 36-33—69 Alex Cejka 35-34—69 Jim Furyk 33-36—69 Jerry Kelly 31-38—69 Bernhard Langer 33-36—69 Dicky Pride 36-33—69 Steve Stricker 36-33—69 Mario Tiziani 33-36—69 Robert Allenby 35-35—70 John Huston 33-37—70 Lee Janzen 35-35—70 Miguel Angel Jimenez 34-36—70 Robert Karlsson 35-35—70 Jeff Maggert 33-37—70 Harry Rudolph 35-35—70 Paul Stankowski 35-35—70 Mike Weir 36-34—70 Woody Austin 36-35—71 Doug Barron 34-37—71 Joe Durant 35-36—71 Tom Gillis 35-36—71 Matt Gogel 36-35—71 Retief Goosen 36-35—71 Paul Goydos 34-37—71 Thongchai Jaidee 33-38—71 Rob Labritz 37-34—71 David McKenzie 36-35—71 Jeff Sluman 35-36—71 Billy Andrade 36-36—72 Paul Broadhurst 37-35—72 K.J. Choi 36-36—72 Brian Cooper 35-37—72 John Daly 36-36—72 Marco Dawson 37-35—72 Ken Duke 35-37—72 Ernie Els 38-34—72 Bob Estes 37-35—72 Jay Haas 36-36—72 Tim Herron 35-37—72 Colin Montgomerie 35-37—72 Tim Petrovic 35-37—72 Scott Verplank 35-37—72 Y.E. Yang 37-35—72 Steve Flesch 37-36—73 Fred Funk 38-35—73 Billy Mayfair 35-38—73 Timothy O’Neal 37-36—73 Corey Pavin 37-36—73 Kirk Triplett 34-39—73 Shane Bertsch 36-38—74 Olin Browne 36-38—74 John Cook 36-38—74 David Duval 38-36—74 Jeff Gove 37-37—74 Scott McCarron 35-39—74 Darren Clarke 37-38—75 Scott Parel 39-36—75 Tom Pernice 37-38—75 Chris DiMarco 39-37—76 Wes Short 37-39—76 Stephen Ames 38-39—77 Stuart Appleby 40-37—77 John Senden 40-37—77 Jose Maria Olazabal 40-39—79 Sandy Lyle 43-38—81

