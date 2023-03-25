MARCH MADNESS: Elite 8 with a regional site twist | UConn returns to Final Four since 2014 | VTech rolls Tennessee | Top seeds fail to advance | See photos of local teams
Home » Sports » The Galleri Classic Tour Scores

The Galleri Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

March 25, 2023, 7:29 PM

Saturday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

Second Round

David Toms 65-70—135
Kevin Sutherland 66-70—136
Steven Alker 68-69—137
Rocco Mediate 67-70—137
Harry Rudolph 70-67—137
Steve Stricker 69-68—137
Fred Couples 68-70—138
Brian Gay 68-70—138
Paul Goydos 71-67—138
Padraig Harrington 67-71—138
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-68—138
Brett Quigley 67-71—138
Vijay Singh 67-71—138
Mike Weir 70-68—138
Michael Allen 69-70—139
Doug Barron 71-68—139
Alex Cejka 69-70—139
Thongchai Jaidee 71-68—139
David McKenzie 71-68—139
Rod Pampling 67-72—139
Paul Stankowski 70-69—139
Mario Tiziani 69-70—139
Ernie Els 72-68—140
Jim Furyk 69-71—140
Matt Gogel 71-69—140
Retief Goosen 71-69—140
Richard Green 67-73—140
Lee Janzen 70-70—140
Robert Karlsson 70-70—140
Jerry Kelly 69-71—140
Jeff Maggert 70-70—140
Woody Austin 71-70—141
John Daly 72-69—141
Steve Flesch 73-68—141
Bernhard Langer 69-72—141
Tom Lehman 68-73—141
Jeff Sluman 71-70—141
Shane Bertsch 74-68—142
Ken Duke 72-70—142
Bob Estes 72-70—142
Rob Labritz 71-71—142
Billy Mayfair 73-69—142
Tim Petrovic 72-70—142
Dicky Pride 69-73—142
Scott Verplank 72-70—142
Y.E. Yang 72-70—142
Paul Broadhurst 72-71—143
Darren Clarke 75-68—143
Chris DiMarco 76-68—144
Joe Durant 71-73—144
Tom Pernice 75-69—144
Robert Allenby 70-75—145
Scott McCarron 74-71—145
John Senden 77-68—145
Wes Short 76-69—145
Billy Andrade 72-74—146
John Cook 74-72—146
Brian Cooper 72-74—146
Tim Herron 72-74—146
Colin Montgomerie 72-74—146
Timothy O’Neal 73-73—146
Kirk Triplett 73-73—146
Stuart Appleby 77-70—147
K.J. Choi 72-75—147
Jeff Gove 74-73—147
John Huston 70-77—147
Scott Parel 75-72—147
Olin Browne 74-74—148
David Duval 74-74—148
Corey Pavin 73-75—148
Jay Haas 72-77—149
Jose Maria Olazabal 79-70—149
Stephen Ames 77-73—150
Marco Dawson 72-78—150
Tom Gillis 71-79—150
Sandy Lyle 81-79—160
Brandt Jobe 68-WD
Fred Funk 73-WD

