The Galleri Classic Tour Scores

Saturday
At Dinah Shore Tournament Course
Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Purse: $2.2 million
Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72
Second Round
|David Toms
|65-70—135
|Kevin Sutherland
|66-70—136
|Steven Alker
|68-69—137
|Rocco Mediate
|67-70—137
|Harry Rudolph
|70-67—137
|Steve Stricker
|69-68—137
|Fred Couples
|68-70—138
|Brian Gay
|68-70—138
|Paul Goydos
|71-67—138
|Padraig Harrington
|67-71—138
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-68—138
|Brett Quigley
|67-71—138
|Vijay Singh
|67-71—138
|Mike Weir
|70-68—138
|Michael Allen
|69-70—139
|Doug Barron
|71-68—139
|Alex Cejka
|69-70—139
|Thongchai Jaidee
|71-68—139
|David McKenzie
|71-68—139
|Rod Pampling
|67-72—139
|Paul Stankowski
|70-69—139
|Mario Tiziani
|69-70—139
|Ernie Els
|72-68—140
|Jim Furyk
|69-71—140
|Matt Gogel
|71-69—140
|Retief Goosen
|71-69—140
|Richard Green
|67-73—140
|Lee Janzen
|70-70—140
|Robert Karlsson
|70-70—140
|Jerry Kelly
|69-71—140
|Jeff Maggert
|70-70—140
|Woody Austin
|71-70—141
|John Daly
|72-69—141
|Steve Flesch
|73-68—141
|Bernhard Langer
|69-72—141
|Tom Lehman
|68-73—141
|Jeff Sluman
|71-70—141
|Shane Bertsch
|74-68—142
|Ken Duke
|72-70—142
|Bob Estes
|72-70—142
|Rob Labritz
|71-71—142
|Billy Mayfair
|73-69—142
|Tim Petrovic
|72-70—142
|Dicky Pride
|69-73—142
|Scott Verplank
|72-70—142
|Y.E. Yang
|72-70—142
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-71—143
|Darren Clarke
|75-68—143
|Chris DiMarco
|76-68—144
|Joe Durant
|71-73—144
|Tom Pernice
|75-69—144
|Robert Allenby
|70-75—145
|Scott McCarron
|74-71—145
|John Senden
|77-68—145
|Wes Short
|76-69—145
|Billy Andrade
|72-74—146
|John Cook
|74-72—146
|Brian Cooper
|72-74—146
|Tim Herron
|72-74—146
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-74—146
|Timothy O’Neal
|73-73—146
|Kirk Triplett
|73-73—146
|Stuart Appleby
|77-70—147
|K.J. Choi
|72-75—147
|Jeff Gove
|74-73—147
|John Huston
|70-77—147
|Scott Parel
|75-72—147
|Olin Browne
|74-74—148
|David Duval
|74-74—148
|Corey Pavin
|73-75—148
|Jay Haas
|72-77—149
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|79-70—149
|Stephen Ames
|77-73—150
|Marco Dawson
|72-78—150
|Tom Gillis
|71-79—150
|Sandy Lyle
|81-79—160
|Brandt Jobe
|68-WD
|Fred Funk
|73-WD
