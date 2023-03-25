The Galleri Classic Par Scores

Saturday At Dinah Shore Tournament Course Rancho Mirage, Calif. Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72 Second Round David Toms…

Saturday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

Second Round

David Toms 65-70—135 -9 Kevin Sutherland 66-70—136 -8 Steven Alker 68-69—137 -7 Rocco Mediate 67-70—137 -7 Harry Rudolph 70-67—137 -7 Steve Stricker 69-68—137 -7 Fred Couples 68-70—138 -6 Brian Gay 68-70—138 -6 Paul Goydos 71-67—138 -6 Padraig Harrington 67-71—138 -6 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-68—138 -6 Brett Quigley 67-71—138 -6 Vijay Singh 67-71—138 -6 Mike Weir 70-68—138 -6 Michael Allen 69-70—139 -5 Doug Barron 71-68—139 -5 Alex Cejka 69-70—139 -5 Thongchai Jaidee 71-68—139 -5 David McKenzie 71-68—139 -5 Rod Pampling 67-72—139 -5 Paul Stankowski 70-69—139 -5 Mario Tiziani 69-70—139 -5 Ernie Els 72-68—140 -4 Jim Furyk 69-71—140 -4 Matt Gogel 71-69—140 -4 Retief Goosen 71-69—140 -4 Richard Green 67-73—140 -4 Lee Janzen 70-70—140 -4 Robert Karlsson 70-70—140 -4 Jerry Kelly 69-71—140 -4 Jeff Maggert 70-70—140 -4 Woody Austin 71-70—141 -3 John Daly 72-69—141 -3 Steve Flesch 73-68—141 -3 Bernhard Langer 69-72—141 -3 Tom Lehman 68-73—141 -3 Jeff Sluman 71-70—141 -3 Shane Bertsch 74-68—142 -2 Ken Duke 72-70—142 -2 Bob Estes 72-70—142 -2 Rob Labritz 71-71—142 -2 Billy Mayfair 73-69—142 -2 Tim Petrovic 72-70—142 -2 Dicky Pride 69-73—142 -2 Scott Verplank 72-70—142 -2 Y.E. Yang 72-70—142 -2 Paul Broadhurst 72-71—143 -1 Darren Clarke 75-68—143 -1 Chris DiMarco 76-68—144 E Joe Durant 71-73—144 E Tom Pernice 75-69—144 E Robert Allenby 70-75—145 +1 Scott McCarron 74-71—145 +1 John Senden 77-68—145 +1 Wes Short 76-69—145 +1 Billy Andrade 72-74—146 +2 John Cook 74-72—146 +2 Brian Cooper 72-74—146 +2 Tim Herron 72-74—146 +2 Colin Montgomerie 72-74—146 +2 Timothy O’Neal 73-73—146 +2 Kirk Triplett 73-73—146 +2 Stuart Appleby 77-70—147 +3 K.J. Choi 72-75—147 +3 Jeff Gove 74-73—147 +3 John Huston 70-77—147 +3 Scott Parel 75-72—147 +3 Olin Browne 74-74—148 +4 David Duval 74-74—148 +4 Corey Pavin 73-75—148 +4 Jay Haas 72-77—149 +5 Jose Maria Olazabal 79-70—149 +5 Stephen Ames 77-73—150 +6 Marco Dawson 72-78—150 +6 Tom Gillis 71-79—150 +6 Sandy Lyle 81-79—160 +16 Brandt Jobe 68-WD Fred Funk 73-WD

