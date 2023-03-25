MARCH MADNESS: Elite 8 with a regional site twist | UConn returns to Final Four since 2014 | VTech rolls Tennessee | Top seeds fail to advance | See photos of local teams
The Galleri Classic Par Scores

The Galleri Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

March 25, 2023, 7:29 PM

Saturday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

Second Round

David Toms 65-70—135 -9
Kevin Sutherland 66-70—136 -8
Steven Alker 68-69—137 -7
Rocco Mediate 67-70—137 -7
Harry Rudolph 70-67—137 -7
Steve Stricker 69-68—137 -7
Fred Couples 68-70—138 -6
Brian Gay 68-70—138 -6
Paul Goydos 71-67—138 -6
Padraig Harrington 67-71—138 -6
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-68—138 -6
Brett Quigley 67-71—138 -6
Vijay Singh 67-71—138 -6
Mike Weir 70-68—138 -6
Michael Allen 69-70—139 -5
Doug Barron 71-68—139 -5
Alex Cejka 69-70—139 -5
Thongchai Jaidee 71-68—139 -5
David McKenzie 71-68—139 -5
Rod Pampling 67-72—139 -5
Paul Stankowski 70-69—139 -5
Mario Tiziani 69-70—139 -5
Ernie Els 72-68—140 -4
Jim Furyk 69-71—140 -4
Matt Gogel 71-69—140 -4
Retief Goosen 71-69—140 -4
Richard Green 67-73—140 -4
Lee Janzen 70-70—140 -4
Robert Karlsson 70-70—140 -4
Jerry Kelly 69-71—140 -4
Jeff Maggert 70-70—140 -4
Woody Austin 71-70—141 -3
John Daly 72-69—141 -3
Steve Flesch 73-68—141 -3
Bernhard Langer 69-72—141 -3
Tom Lehman 68-73—141 -3
Jeff Sluman 71-70—141 -3
Shane Bertsch 74-68—142 -2
Ken Duke 72-70—142 -2
Bob Estes 72-70—142 -2
Rob Labritz 71-71—142 -2
Billy Mayfair 73-69—142 -2
Tim Petrovic 72-70—142 -2
Dicky Pride 69-73—142 -2
Scott Verplank 72-70—142 -2
Y.E. Yang 72-70—142 -2
Paul Broadhurst 72-71—143 -1
Darren Clarke 75-68—143 -1
Chris DiMarco 76-68—144 E
Joe Durant 71-73—144 E
Tom Pernice 75-69—144 E
Robert Allenby 70-75—145 +1
Scott McCarron 74-71—145 +1
John Senden 77-68—145 +1
Wes Short 76-69—145 +1
Billy Andrade 72-74—146 +2
John Cook 74-72—146 +2
Brian Cooper 72-74—146 +2
Tim Herron 72-74—146 +2
Colin Montgomerie 72-74—146 +2
Timothy O’Neal 73-73—146 +2
Kirk Triplett 73-73—146 +2
Stuart Appleby 77-70—147 +3
K.J. Choi 72-75—147 +3
Jeff Gove 74-73—147 +3
John Huston 70-77—147 +3
Scott Parel 75-72—147 +3
Olin Browne 74-74—148 +4
David Duval 74-74—148 +4
Corey Pavin 73-75—148 +4
Jay Haas 72-77—149 +5
Jose Maria Olazabal 79-70—149 +5
Stephen Ames 77-73—150 +6
Marco Dawson 72-78—150 +6
Tom Gillis 71-79—150 +6
Sandy Lyle 81-79—160 +16
Brandt Jobe 68-WD
Fred Funk 73-WD

