Texas plays in Big 12 Tournament against the TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (21-11, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (24-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -3; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Longhorns are 12-6 against Big 12 opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Texas is eighth in the Big 12 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Cunningham averaging 1.6.

The Horned Frogs are 9-9 in Big 12 play. TCU has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 16.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games for Texas.

Mike Miles is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 17.4 points. Damion Baugh is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

