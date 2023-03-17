Texas Longhorns take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in second round

Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (27-8, 12-6 Big 12) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 7:45…

Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (27-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns and Penn State Nittany Lions meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Longhorns have gone 12-6 against Big 12 opponents, with a 15-2 record in non-conference play. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Cunningham averaging 1.7.

The Nittany Lions are 10-10 against Big Ten teams. Penn State averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

