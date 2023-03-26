Texas Longhorns square off against the Miami Hurricanes in Elite 8

Miami Hurricanes (28-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. Texas Longhorns (29-8, 12-6 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Miami Hurricanes (28-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. Texas Longhorns (29-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -4; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns face the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns are 12-6 against Big 12 opponents and 17-2 in non-conference play. Texas has a 24-8 record against teams above .500.

The Hurricanes are 15-5 in ACC play. Miami (FL) has a 5-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.