Texas bumps interim coach Rodney Terry salary over $800,000

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials have raised interim coach Rodney Terry’s salary to more than $800,000 this season as he leads the Longhorns after the midseason firing of former coach Chris Beard.

Terry took over the team as acting head coach when Beard was initially suspended following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge on allegations he choked, hit and bit his fiancée.

Terry was given the interim head coach title when Beard was fired on Jan. 5.

Terry’s previous salary was $500,000 plus incentives. According to financial documents released by the university, he got a $50,000-per-month increase through April.

“He’s doing the duties of a head coach and we chose to adjust his salary as he leads our program the rest of the year,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said.

Terry has recently increased his off-court duties, stepping into previously-contracted slots for the head coach on weekly television and radio programs.

Del Conte declined comment on the search to fill the job permanently, but has praised Terry’s results with the ninth-ranked Longhorns (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) after Beard’s suspension and firing.

Beard, who school officials said was “unfit” to continue leading the program, has put his Austin house up for sale for nearly $5 million. The Travis County district attorney dismissed the charge against Beard on Feb. 15.

